Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Marvel Studios
save
Save
share

'Avengers: Endgame' is arriving early on Disney+ next week

The highest-grossing movie ever will start streaming a month sooner than expected.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Marvel Studios

Disney+ will make its much-anticipated arrival in the US and Canada next week. Disney is packing the service with a vast range of shows and movies new and old, but it has another trick up its sleeve for launch day: Avengers: Endgame.

Subscribers in the US and Canada, along with folks in the Netherlands (where Disney started testing the platform in September), will be able to stream the highest-grossing movie of all time a month earlier than expected. Avengers: Endgame was previously scheduled to hit the service December 11th, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster will land on Disney+ November 12th -- the same day the platform officially debuts. Disney+ will arrive in Australia and New Zealand a week later, and Avengers: Endgame will be available at launch there too.

It'll be welcome news for Marvel fans, and might be a bit of a tonic for the fact Disney+ won't have all the MCU movies at the outset because of various rights agreements. Having the biggest movie ever (at least before you consider inflation) available on the platform's first day is a heck of a feather in the cap for Disney+.

Source: Disney+ (Twitter)
In this article: av, avengers endgame, avengersendgame, disney, disney plus, disney+, disneyplus, endgame, entertainment, marvel, marvel cinematic universe, marvel studios, marvelcinematicuniverse, marvelstudios, mcu
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon discounts Prime subscriptions by $40 for veterans

Amazon discounts Prime subscriptions by $40 for veterans

View
WhatsApp gives you more ways to avoid annoying group chats

WhatsApp gives you more ways to avoid annoying group chats

View
Apple is now presenting its privacy policy as if it were another product

Apple is now presenting its privacy policy as if it were another product

View
Leica's full-frame SL2 mirrorless camera has 5K video and higher resolution

Leica's full-frame SL2 mirrorless camera has 5K video and higher resolution

View
'Pokémon Go' will let you play with your friends’ monster pals in AR

'Pokémon Go' will let you play with your friends’ monster pals in AR

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr