‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PC launch hasn't had the best start

The usual go-to fixes for these sort of hiccups -- updating graphics drivers and disabling anti-virus software, for example -- haven't done a whole bunch to remedy matters. As such, Rockstar announced a new update for its games launcher -- but that's not helped either, with scores of players taking to Twitter to complain that they're still unable to play the game, despite following Rockstar's troubleshooting guide to the letter.

An update has been made to Rockstar Games Launcher. For release notes please see: https://t.co/hCyU63iRcc — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 5, 2019

The company has yet to say anything about the continued problems, although with the game set to launch on Steam next month it's undoubtedly working on a fix. EA and Ubisoft rolled out their own PC games launchers with relative ease, so it's not a good look for Rockstar that it's already struggling.