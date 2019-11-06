Uber Eats might start showing ads, too

This is still a bit of an experiment. The job posting reads: "As this is a brand new space for Uber, you will be responsible for defining the vision for this new product area and determining where to start building." But it could be another way for Uber to generate much needed revenue.

Via TechCrunch

Advertising is not the only idea Uber is testing. Last month, the company announced a trial run for "Uber Moments," dining and cooking class experiences that users can book through Eats. It's also making a bigger push into financial services with its new division called Uber Money. Regardless of which experiments stick, it's clear that simply having 100 million users isn't enough.