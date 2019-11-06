Latest in Gear

Image credit: SDI Productions via Getty Images
save
Save
share

All US veterans can now use an iPhone to access their health records

If you're receiving care through Veteran Affairs, you're eligible.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Medicine
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

SDI Productions via Getty Images

Apple is widening American veterans' access to health records from their iPhones. In the wake of a test this summer, any veteran receiving care through the Veterans Health Administration can use Apple's Health app on iOS to pull up their medical data. You can check lab results, medications and other data in one place without having to get printed copies or otherwise walk through an elaborate process. This includes care across multiple providers, whether it's Johns Hopkins or UC San Diego.

As usual, all data is both encrypted as well as inaccessible without your device's passcode or biometric access like Face ID or Touch ID.

The Veterans Affairs team-up comes over a year and a half after Apple first introduced its Health Records feature. However, it's only really been available through those medical networks and hospitals partnering with Apple. This expands access to the 9 million-plus veterans enrolled in VA's health care program. Only some will have iPhones, but this still makes medical info considerably more accessible than it has been in the past.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Apple
In this article: apple, apple health, gear, health, health records, healthcare, ios, ipad, iphone, medicine, military, mobile, veterans, veterans affairs, veterans health administration
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Pokémon Go' will let you play with your friends’ monster pals in AR

'Pokémon Go' will let you play with your friends’ monster pals in AR

View
The best fitness wearables

The best fitness wearables

View
US court let police search GEDmatch's entire DNA database despite protections

US court let police search GEDmatch's entire DNA database despite protections

View
Uber self-driving car involved in fatal crash couldn't detect jaywalkers

Uber self-driving car involved in fatal crash couldn't detect jaywalkers

View
The Morning After: A 900HP electric Mustang with a stick shift

The Morning After: A 900HP electric Mustang with a stick shift

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr