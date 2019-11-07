Apple releases another iOS 13 update to fix background app issues

You didn't have to wait too long for Apple to fix iOS 13.2's over-eagerness to kill background apps. The company has released an iOS 13.2.2 update (along with a corresponding iPadOS update) that, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman noted, stops apps from closing quite so quickly. In other words, it should behave much like it did before 13.2 arrived. Suffice it to say this will be very helpful if you're a multitasker who'd rather not lose game progress or a social status post by switching away for a brief moment.