Best Buy's massive Apple sale includes a $250 iPad offer

First up, the iPad (with our score of 86/100), where Best Buy members can get either $80 or $100 off a range of models, including the latest version. One of the highlights is the Wi-Fi 32GB Space Gray model for just $249.99.

Then there's the iPad Pro (84) -- again, a lot of options here but you're looking at either $150 or $200 off. Considering getting a HomePod (79)? Now's the time, with a chunky $100 off the usual price of $300.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 4 (87) may have been discontinued in light of the Series 5, but you can still get your hands on one, and in Best Buy's sale they start at just $299 -- the lowest price we've seen yet.

There are also a whole bunch of savings to be had on MacBooks and iPhones. Some of them require you to be a Best Buy member, but it's free to sign up. It's also a limited time sale, so move quickly to snap up the best offers. There's also free shipping on everything to help sweeten the deal.