CDC confirms 2,051 cases of vaping-related lung injury

In September, the CDC warned people against using e-cig or vaping products until it figured out what was causing EVALI, and the FDA has opened an investigation into the illness. It's still unclear what's causing EVALI and what role, if any, flavored or THC vape products play.

In response to the vaping health crisis, Massachusetts temporarily banned all vaping products. New York and Michigan have banned flavored products. San Francisco banned the sale of vaping products earlier this summer. The Trump administration has toyed with banning the sale of flavored e-cigs, though the concern there is over the increase in teen vaping. According to CNBC, two top health officials will testify before Congress next week.

Anyone who uses e-cig products should watch for symptoms, like cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain or fever. And in case you needed a reminder, the CDC says you "should not buy these products off the street."