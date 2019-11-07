Latest in Gear

Image credit: PavelKant via Getty Images
save
Save
share

CDC confirms 2,051 cases of vaping-related lung injury

Nearly 40 people have died.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
12m ago in Medicine
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

PavelKant via Getty Images

The number of vaping-related lung injuries is up to 2,051, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) said in a statement today. Health officials are now referring to the mystery illness as EVALI, short for e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury. Cases of EVALI have been reported in 49 states (all but Alaska) and the District of Columbia, and a total of 39 deaths have been confirmed.

In September, the CDC warned people against using e-cig or vaping products until it figured out what was causing EVALI, and the FDA has opened an investigation into the illness. It's still unclear what's causing EVALI and what role, if any, flavored or THC vape products play.

In response to the vaping health crisis, Massachusetts temporarily banned all vaping products. New York and Michigan have banned flavored products. San Francisco banned the sale of vaping products earlier this summer. The Trump administration has toyed with banning the sale of flavored e-cigs, though the concern there is over the increase in teen vaping. According to CNBC, two top health officials will testify before Congress next week.

Anyone who uses e-cig products should watch for symptoms, like cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain or fever. And in case you needed a reminder, the CDC says you "should not buy these products off the street."

Via: CNBC
Source: Center for Disease Control
In this article: cases, cdc, confirmed, e-cigs, evali, gear, health, illness, lung, medicine, vaping
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Surface Pro X teardown reveals one of the most repairable tablets ever

Surface Pro X teardown reveals one of the most repairable tablets ever

View
Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 headphones are over $70 off at Amazon

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 headphones are over $70 off at Amazon

View
Apple releases another iOS 13 update to fix background app issues

Apple releases another iOS 13 update to fix background app issues

View
The PowerWatch 2 delivers GPS powered by your body heat

The PowerWatch 2 delivers GPS powered by your body heat

View
Engadget giveaway: Win a DiskStation DS218+ NAS courtesy of Synology!

Engadget giveaway: Win a DiskStation DS218+ NAS courtesy of Synology!

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr