Image credit: Synology
Engadget giveaway: Win a DiskStation DS218+ NAS courtesy of Synology!

It's an easy way to take control of your own data.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
1h ago in Personal Computing
Synology

If you've been eyeballing data independence, Synology's DS218+ NAS can help you on your way. You can backup your own data, host a cloud server and even stream personal multi-media files all from your own network-attached storage (NAS) device. This two-bay model has 2GB on-board memory (upgradable to 6GB) and lets you add SATA HDD and SSD drives totaling up to 32TB of internal raw capacity. You can use Synology's Video Station software or install Plex Media Server for real-time 4K video streaming at home and on-the-go.

If you're business minded, the intuitive software packs help you store, collaborate and backup work files for your team across mobile and desktop environments. The DiskStation DS218+ even offers surveillance camera support for recording and monitoring. If you've been meaning to break free from big-name online storage and management platforms, the DS218+ is a great place to start.

This week, Synology has provided us with one DiskStation DS218+ two-bay NAS (drives not included) for one lucky reader. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to six chances at winning your own personal NAS device. Good luck!

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner will receive one (1) Synology DiskStation DS218+ two-bay NAS -- drives not included ($299.99 value).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and Verizon Media are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until November 9th at 12:00PM ET. Good luck!
