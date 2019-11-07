Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:
save
Save
share

FX's entire show archive arrives on Hulu next March

The network will also produce original shows for the streaming service.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
45m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

"Beginning in March, Hulu will become the official streaming home of FX Networks," Disney CEO Bob Iger told reporters on the company's Q4 earnings call Thursday. The cable network and streaming service both already operate under Disney's corporate umbrella and are about to get a whole lot closer.

"FX is a producer of high quality content and will become a key content driver for Hulu," Iger continued. "The Hulu and FX teams have been collaborating to develop an exciting strategy to bring the full breadth of FX's content and production capabilities to Hulu subscribers."

The result of that collaboration is dubbed "FX on Hulu" and will include all seasons of more than 40 FX series, with new episodes hitting the streaming service the day after they air on television. FX will also produce a number of original series exclusively for the partnership, starting with four new titles in 2020: the 8-episode miniseries Devs from Alex Garland, Misses America starring Cate Blanchett, The Teacher starring Kate Mara, The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow.

The move comes as Hulu adopts a more aggressive stance with regard to original programming as it seeks to better compete with Netflix, Amazon, and to a lesser degree, Disney+.

In this article: av, Bob Iger, breaking news, Disney, disneyplus, earnings call, entertainment, FX, FX on Hulu, Hulu
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Surface Pro X teardown reveals one of the most repairable tablets ever

Surface Pro X teardown reveals one of the most repairable tablets ever

View
Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 headphones are over $70 off at Amazon

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 headphones are over $70 off at Amazon

View
Apple releases another iOS 13 update to fix background app issues

Apple releases another iOS 13 update to fix background app issues

View
The PowerWatch 2 delivers GPS powered by your body heat

The PowerWatch 2 delivers GPS powered by your body heat

View
Engadget giveaway: Win a DiskStation DS218+ NAS courtesy of Synology!

Engadget giveaway: Win a DiskStation DS218+ NAS courtesy of Synology!

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr