Image credit: Google
Google's AI education tool makes it easy to train models for your projects

It can also train AI using sounds and poses.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
56m ago in Internet
Google

Google's Teachable Machine is no longer just a handy lesson in AI -- you can now put it to work. The tech giant has launched Teachable Machine 2.0 with the ability to use your machine learning model in apps, websites and other projects. You can upload your model if you need it to work online, or save it if you'd rather have it on-device. You could create your own Not Hotdog app without having to craft an AI system by hand.

Teachable Machine can also accept more than just images. You can train AI models based on sound and poses in addition to the usual image data (including photos, not just webcam images). Want to determine whether or not your music is metal enough? Now you can. The system also lets you upload your own data sets if you have some on hand, and can train more than three classes per model if necessary.

As before, the tool is free and only ever conducts training locally. Your training data won't escape into the wild, then. This clearly isn't the most sophisticated AI system, but it doesn't have to be. It's still an educational tool at heart, and the support for projects makes it that much more useful for demonstrating AI concepts in the real world.

Source: Google, Teachable Machine
