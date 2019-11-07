Latest in Gear

Target's Black Friday preview adds a $200 gift card to your iPhone 11

Get a $300 card with a new Pixel 4, or up to $400 along with a new Samsung Galaxy device.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
59m ago in Mobile
Black Friday is still weeks away, but retailers are already trying to pull shoppers into their stores with enticing discounts, and Target's preview is worth checking out for anyone considering a cellphone upgrade. On November 8th and 9th, it will throw a Target gift card in with several smartphones purchased and activated with either Verizon or AT&T. You may be able to find deep discounts via bill credits on activated phones elsewhere, but that's going to be immediately useful for the rest of your holiday shopping.

The offers include a $200 gift card attached to Apple's iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max, as well as the older iPhone XS and XS Max, if purchased and activated from Friday through Sunday.

Prefer Android? There's a $300 gift card waiting for you upon the purchase of a Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, available now through Sunday.

Finally, you can get a $400 gift card waiting along with Samsung's Galaxy S10, S10+ and Note 10+, or $200 if you prefer the cheaper Galaxy S10E, all available from now through Sunday.

Source: Pixel 4, iPhone 11, Samsung
In this article: blackfriday2019, buyersguide, engadgetdeals, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S10, gear, iPhone 11, mobile, Pixel 4, Target
