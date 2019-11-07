Juul stops selling mint-flavored vapes

Juul will stop selling mint-flavored vape products in the US. The company says it's pulling mint pods from its website, as well as no longer taking new orders from retailers. As of this article, the company only sells three flavors: Classic tobacco, Virginia tobacco and menthol.

Juul says it made the decision based on a study that came out this week that found mint-flavored vapes are popular among middle and high school students in the US. However, the company declined to comment on why it plans to continue selling menthol-flavored vapes when Bloomberg pointed out that the same study found both mint and menthol flavors were popular among youth.

The move comes after Juul stopped selling fruit-flavored vapes on its website last month. Echoing a statement he'd made at that time, new Juul CEO (and former tobacco exec) K.C. Crosthwaite said today that "These results are unacceptable and that is why we must reset the vapor category in the U.S. and earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with regulators, Attorneys General, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use. We will support the upcoming FDA flavor policy and will follow the PMTA process."

Earlier today, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) said that the number of vaping-related lung injuries in US is up to 2,051. Cases of vaping-related lung illnesses have come up in 49 states, which, combined with rising use among youths has lead a variety of regulators to look into a ban of vapes -- the Trump Administration is expected to announce a temporary ban on flavored e-cigarettes as soon as this week.