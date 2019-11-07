Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: ipopba via Getty Images
save
Save
share

OpenAI published the tool that writes disturbingly believable fake news

It originally said the AI was too dangerous to release in full.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
38m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ipopba via Getty Images

In February, OpenAI announced that it had developed an algorithm that could write believable fake news and spam. Deciding that power was too dangerous to unleash, OpenAI planned a staged release so that it could offer pieces of the tech and analyze how it was used. Now, OpenAI says it has seen "no strong evidence of misuse," and this week, it published the full AI.

The AI, GPT-2, was originally designed to answer questions, summarize stories and translate texts. But researchers came to fear that it could be used to pump out large volumes of misinformation. Instead, we mostly just saw it used for things like training text adventure games and writing stories about unicorns.

Because the scaled back versions have not led to widespread misuse, OpenAI has released the full GPT-2 model. In its blog post, OpenAI says it hopes the full version will help researchers develop better AI-generated-text detection models and root out language biases. "We are releasing this model to aid the study of research into the detection of synthetic text," OpenAI wrote.

The idea of an AI that can mass produce believable fake news and disinformation is understandably unnerving. But some argued that this technology is coming whether we want it or not and that OpenAI should have shared its work immediately so that researchers could develop tools to combat, or at least detect, bot-generated text. Others suggested that this was all a ploy to hype up GPT-2. Regardless, and for better or worse, GPT-2 is no longer under lock and key.

Via: The Verge
Source: OpenAI
In this article: ai, bot, fake news, gpt, internet, language, misinformation, OpenAI, research, spam, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google Nest WiFi review: A solid mesh network with built-in Assistant

Google Nest WiFi review: A solid mesh network with built-in Assistant

View
Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 is ready for work

Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 is ready for work

View
Best Buy's massive Apple sale includes a $250 iPad offer

Best Buy's massive Apple sale includes a $250 iPad offer

View
The Morning After: Tesla's electric 'Cybertruck' will be unveiled soon

The Morning After: Tesla's electric 'Cybertruck' will be unveiled soon

View
Yandex is testing autonomous delivery robots at its Moscow HQ

Yandex is testing autonomous delivery robots at its Moscow HQ

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr