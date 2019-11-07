Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar / Engadget
Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 headphones are over $70 off at Amazon

That's the biggest discount Amazon has ever offered on the best-in-class Bluetooth headphones.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
53m ago in AV
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

If you've been patiently waiting for a retailer to put Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones on sale, your patience has paid off. Amazon has discounted both the black and silver models by $72, making them $278 instead of their usual $350. According to price tracker Camelcamelcamel, that 21 percent price cut is the biggest discount Amazon has ever offered on the Bluetooth headphones.

We absolutely loved the WH-1000XM3 when we reviewed them late last year, awarding them a score of 94. Even with the new competition that has entered the space since Sony released the WH-1000XM3, they're still the best Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones you can buy. They feature best-in-class noise cancellation, 30 plus hours of battery life on a single charge, USB-C fast charging and a very comfortable fit. Moreover, unlike some other premium wireless headphones, they support almost every Bluetooth audio codec under the sun, including aptX HD and AAC -- which helps with latency and signal quality. The only thing we didn't like about the WH-1000XM3 was their touch controls, which can be finicky in some situations.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM3 on Amazon - $278

Source: Amazon
In this article: av, BuyersGuide, engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, headphones, noise canceling, sony, wh1000xm3
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
