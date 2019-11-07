Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 headphones are over $70 off at Amazon

We absolutely loved the WH-1000XM3 when we reviewed them late last year, awarding them a score of 94. Even with the new competition that has entered the space since Sony released the WH-1000XM3, they're still the best Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones you can buy. They feature best-in-class noise cancellation, 30 plus hours of battery life on a single charge, USB-C fast charging and a very comfortable fit. Moreover, unlike some other premium wireless headphones, they support almost every Bluetooth audio codec under the sun, including aptX HD and AAC -- which helps with latency and signal quality. The only thing we didn't like about the WH-1000XM3 was their touch controls, which can be finicky in some situations.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM3 on Amazon - $278