Latest in Gear

Image credit: WhatsApp
save
Save
share

WhatsApp will let you browse a company's products directly in the app

Small businesses can now create mobile storefronts.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
39m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
WhatsApp

Sponsored Links

In some parts of the world, small businesses don't only use social media and messaging apps to promote their products -- they sell their goods through them. Now, WhatsApp is making it easier for those businesses' customers to buy their products. It has launched catalogs for its Business application, and entrepreneurs who don't have an official website can use the feature to build a mobile storefront that showcases their goods. In other words, it now has some sort of in-app shopping service that lets people buy products without having to visit a website.

Businesses selling through mobile apps sometimes have to send potential customers their price lists and product photos again and again. The new feature allows them to build a list of goods with photos, prices and descriptions -- take note that customers don't have to download the Business app to be able to browse the products listed. Catalogs are now available for both Android and iPhone devices in Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK and the US, but the Facebook subsidiary says it'll be available around the world "soon."

WhatsApp launched its Business app in early 2018, allowing businesses to display their official bio, email, address and contact number. It also gives them access to messaging metrics and other business-oriented tools, including a way to program smart replies for FAQs.

In this article: catalog, facebook, gear, mobile, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Facebook subpoena refusal forces California to make its privacy probe public

Facebook subpoena refusal forces California to make its privacy probe public

View
Adobe's experimental 'sneaks' could make editing so much easier

Adobe's experimental 'sneaks' could make editing so much easier

View
Google open sources Cardboard as it retreats from phone-based VR

Google open sources Cardboard as it retreats from phone-based VR

View
Amazon discounts some Echo Show devices to their lowest price ever

Amazon discounts some Echo Show devices to their lowest price ever

View
Airbnb will verify every listing in the name of safety

Airbnb will verify every listing in the name of safety

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr