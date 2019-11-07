Wirecutter's best deals: Save $200 on a 27-inch Apple iMac

Street price: $1800; deal price: $1600

The Apple iMac (27-inch, with Retina Display) comes with an Intel 8th generation core i5, 8 GB of RAM, a 1 TB Fusion Drive, and an AMD Radeon Pro 570X graphics processor with 4 GB of video memory. This model has a street price around $1800 at other retailers, so this is a solid drop to $1600, though it isn't the lowest we've seen.

The top pick in our guide to the best all-in-one computer, the Apple iMac stands up to the competition in terms of specs and price, and has a display that sets it apart. Wirecutter Staff Writer Ben Keough and Editor Thorin Klosowski wrote, "Because of its vibrant 5K screen and ease of setup, we think the model of Apple's latest 27-inch iMac that costs $1,800 at the time of writing is the best all-in-one for most people. It includes an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8500 processor, a 1 TB Fusion Drive, 8 GB of memory, and an AMD Radeon Pro 570X graphics processor with 4 GB of video memory. It's got enough power for basic tasks as well as photo and video editing work, it offers a similar array of ports to the competition (including Thunderbolt 3), and its included keyboard and mouse are better than what comes with most Windows all-in-ones."

Street price: $150; deal price: $110

Available for $110 in Titanium Black finish, this is a great deal for these truly wireless earbuds. Praised for their comfort and great sound, these headphones offer all of the features we love about traditional Bluetooth earbuds, but with the added convenience of being completely cable-free. The Elite 75t released recently with a street price of $180, so we're sure to continue seeing good discounts on previous generations. The best deal we've seen on a new pair since Prime Day, this is a nice discount on our favorite Bluetooth earbuds.

The Jabra Elite 65t are the top pick in our guide to the best wireless earbuds. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "We love the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds because they have all the features of traditional collar-style Bluetooth earbuds with the bonus of being completely cable-free. They're the most comfortable earbuds, secure in the ears, and they sound great. They're fantastic for phone calls, too, and they're effortless to use throughout the day. Plus, unlike many of the competition, the design is diminutive and less obvious looking in your ears. Their five-hour battery life per charge is good, but not as long as you'll get from the newest true wireless earbuds and still far shorter than the battery life of most standard Bluetooth earbuds."

Street price: $50; deal price: $30

If you've recently purchased an iPhone 11 and are interested in a case, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case is a sleek and stylish choice. Typically selling for $50, the black color is now available for $30; some other colors are on sale as well but for a little more money. This price drop matches the all-time low we've seen for an iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case, and in such a pleasant, neutral color, it's a good opportunity to buy.

In our guide to the best iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max cases, the Apple Leather Case is our top leather pick. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "It's pretty surprising that with so many case companies making truly great stuff, not one has been able to compete with Apple's Leather Case. It's the thinnest and most attractive leather case out there, yet it doesn't cost any more than less impressive third-party cases. And the color options are particularly great this time, including a vibrant yellow and a deep green"

Street price: $280; deal price: $200

The newer version of our top Bluetooth speaker pick, the Marshall Stanmore II is now on sale for less than the price of the older version. Typically priced around $280, this drop to $200 matches the previous best price we've seen. On sale in the black finish (and in white if you don't mind a shipping delay), it's a great time to buy an uncommonly discounted pick at an all-time low.

Easy to use with powerful sound, the Marshall Stanmore is the top pick in our guide to the best home bluetooth speaker. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Brent Butterworth wrote, "The best thing about the Marshall Stanmore is that, unlike so many other wireless speakers, it has a full, natural, and satisfying sound, no matter the volume level or the type of music you play. It can fill a large living room with sound, and it includes bass and treble controls for people who want to personalize the sound. It has a large wireless range, so you don't need to leave your phone next to it, and two additional inputs allow you to connect other music sources such as an Echo Dot or an old-school MP3 player." He also notes of the Marshall Stanmore II, "Marshall has introduced new versions of the Stanmore and Woburn Bluetooth speakers. The new versions keep the same basic speaker configuration and design as our picks, but they use Bluetooth 5.0 and have updated digital signal processing technology."

