    The Engadget Podcast: The streaming wars have begun

    Who can watch this much TV?
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    39m ago in AV
    Apple TV+ just launched, Disney+ is on the way, and HBO Max is coming next year. This week on the Engadget Podcast, Devindra and Cherlynn explore why these companies are launching their own streaming services and what it all means for consumers. Are they actually worth subscribing to? Is there simply too much to watch?

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: apple, Apple TV+, av, Disney+, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, HBO Max, podcast, streaming TV
