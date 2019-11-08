Latest in Gear

Image credit: LucaLorenzelli via Getty Images
Trump plans to raise the minimum vaping age to '21 or so'

The president says there'll be a 'very important' announcement on vaping next week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
43m ago in Politics
LucaLorenzelli via Getty Images

Donald Trump says his administration plans to raise the minimum vaping age to combat the issue of teens using e-cigarettes. "We have to take care of our kids, most importantly, so we're going to have an age limit of 21 or so, so we'll be coming out with something next week very important on vaping," he told reporters, as CNBC reported.

The administration previously said it'd ban non-tobacco flavored pods to make vaping less enticing for teenagers. However, advocates of the practice have said having a variety of flavors helps adults quit cigarettes, and that banning them would result in vape shops shutting down. As such, officials may believe increasing the age limit at the federal level may be a more effective approach to curb teen vaping.

"We have a lot of people to look at, including jobs, quite frankly," Trump said. "Because, you know, it's become a pretty big industry."

Raising the legal vaping age would be another salvo against teen e-cigarette use, albeit one with much broader reach than state-level regulations. Several states have already set the minimum age as 21, while others have banned non-tobacco flavored pods or suspended sales of all vaping-related products.

A number of vaping-related federal bills have been submitted, including proposed legislation to limit the concentration of nicotine in pods. Meanwhile, several vaping-related criminal investigations are in progress.

On Thursday, the CDC said 2,051 cases of vaping-related lung injuries had been reported, with 39 deaths. E-cig maker Juul, meanwhile, has stopped selling mint-flavored products, and is now only offering tobacco and menthol-flavored pods.

Source: CNBC
