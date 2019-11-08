Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Phil McCarten / Reuters
save
Save
share

'Westworld' season three teaser brings us to Silicon Valley

A 'Data is Destiny' tagline suggests there's a new evil corporation to worry about.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
14m ago in Art
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Cast member Evan Rachel Wood attends the premiere of the HBO series "Westworld" in Hollywood, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. Phil McCarten / Reuters

While the first two Westworld seasons were centered around the use of AI and robotics technology at a sort of vacation getaway, the teaser revealed tonight turns the lens back toward Silicon Valley tech giants. In a promotion linked to the Wired 25 event, the trailer links to a company "Incite Inc." that will apparently feature somehow in the show's third season, which is scheduled to air on HBO in 2020 -- just in time for the launch of HBO Max. The fictional company follows previous Westworld promos we've seen at events like SXSW by having a booth at the event and sponsoring a rooftop cocktail reception.

In the video, Incite co-founder and new Westworld character Liam Dempsey Sr. goes on about how his company's "revolutionary strategy engine" can use data to fix everything, while ominously ending on the note that "your only choice, is us." Not creepy at all.

Other than Jefferson Mays, seen here playing Dempsey, season three will also add Aaron Paul, Scott Mescudi and Lena Waithe to the cast, and based on previous teasers, the action will take place outside of the park this time around.

Source: Incite Inc.
In this article: art, att, av, entertainment, HBO, HBO Max, Incite Inc., season three, teaser, westworld
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Stadia hits Google's Play Store ahead of its debut this month

Stadia hits Google's Play Store ahead of its debut this month

View
Netflix is dropping support for older Samsung smart TVs in December

Netflix is dropping support for older Samsung smart TVs in December

View
'Death Stranding' for PC will come to both Epic Games Store and Steam

'Death Stranding' for PC will come to both Epic Games Store and Steam

View
Humanity is well on its way to a real-life Terminator uprising

Humanity is well on its way to a real-life Terminator uprising

View
The best WiFi router

The best WiFi router

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr