'Westworld' season three teaser brings us to Silicon Valley

In the video, Incite co-founder and new Westworld character Liam Dempsey Sr. goes on about how his company's "revolutionary strategy engine" can use data to fix everything, while ominously ending on the note that "your only choice, is us." Not creepy at all.

Other than Jefferson Mays, seen here playing Dempsey, season three will also add Aaron Paul, Scott Mescudi and Lena Waithe to the cast, and based on previous teasers, the action will take place outside of the park this time around.