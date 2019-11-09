Mercedes-Benz will build an electric G-Class SUV

#Daimler CEO Källenius: "There will be a zero-emission #EV version of the #MercedesBenz G-Class. In the past there were discussions whether we should eliminate the model, the way I see things now I'd say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class" #AMWKongress #eMobility pic.twitter.com/tAS6tzpR3Y — Sascha Pallenberg 潘賞世 (@sascha_p) November 7, 2019

As Autoblog notes, any potential "EQG" (following Mercedes' naming scheme for the EQC) faces the catch 22 of adding an extra large battery to an already-XL-sized SUV, and adding even more weight.

But the company is apparently willing to invest in necessary engineering to make it all work, with Källenius saying "In the past there were discussions whether we should eliminate the model, the way I see things now I'd say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class." If you can't wait, then maybe you can pull a Schwarzenegger and have Kreisel custom build an electric G wagon for you right now.