After Math: These aren't deals

The concept of "the customer is always right" died with your grandparents. Today's telecom media corporations do what they want, when they want. Meanwhile we, the users, are expected to just shrug and go along with it because you'd be a damn fool to think that we'd go a day without cell service or streaming platforms. Don't believe me? Here are five examples from just this week.
Cross-carrier glitch sent people ancient texts in the middle of the night
Did you recently get a 3am text that should have been delivered around Valentines Day? Cool, that's because a "third party vendor issue" impacted the top four US networks and fired off a bunch of nine month-old messages. But don't worry, don't question, T-Mobile and Sprint have both reportedly "fixed" the issue.
The 'Stargate' streaming service is closing shop and moving to YouTube
That Stargate streaming service you've spent the last year paying for? It's shutting down and moving to YouTube where anyone can watch it for free. So you'd better be grateful when you contact Stargate Command and ask for your refund, they didn't have to give you anything.
AT&T gives customers 'bonus' data (and a $10 price hike)
[Pinches bridge of nose hard enough that blood geysers forth]
It's not a bonus if you pay more for it.
T-Mobile teases $15 5G plan and other post-merger initiatives
Other post-merger initiatives include reduced competition, higher prices and the potential for worse service. Huzzah!
Amazon discounts Prime subscriptions by $40 for veterans
Because this is way cheaper than paying taxes. Most any taxes really. Well, let's compromise and just say more taxes than the zero dollars it paid in federal income last year.