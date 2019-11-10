Calvin Harris already has the new Mac Pro

The sighting came just days after Apple held a Final Cut Pro X summit where it teased "surprises from the Apple product team." It's not clear if that involved Mac Pro demos or news, but the timing is hard to ignore. The Mac Pro recently received FCC approval, so there's not much holding it back.

It wouldn't be shocking for Apple to do something like this. The new Mac Pro and matching Pro Display XDR are effectively Apple's mea culpa to the creative world. They're an acknowledgment that the 2013 Mac Pro and other decisions alienated professionals who thrive on desktops with ample expansion and easy-to-swap parts. If Apple is going to win those people back, it needs to show that the Mac Pro is viable in real-world situations -- including dance music studios.