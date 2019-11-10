Google's compact, Pixel 4-like Assistant starts reaching older phones

If you're not in a rush to get a Pixel 4 but would like a small taste of its Assistant upgrades, you're about to get your fix. Google is rolling out a compact, more Pixel 4-like version of its AI helper to older Android phones, so far focusing on Pixel 3 owners. The new version no longer monopolizes the screen when it provides an answer -- instead, it occupies only the space it needs. You might not feel quite so lost when you ask a question.