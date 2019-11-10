Latest in Gear

Image credit: Terrence O'Brien/Engadget
Korg Minilogue XD update adds key triggers for synth sequences

You can also expect key aftertouch and active step changes.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
48m ago in AV
Terrence O'Brien/Engadget

We really liked Korg's Minilogue XD synth for its blend of power with a relatively affordable price, but there were some omissions that prevented it from living up to its creative potential. Thankfully, Korg appears to have tackled many of those gripes at once. The music giant has released a 2.0 firmware update for the Minilogue XD that delivers considerably more control, most notably key triggers for the sequencer. You can create a sequence and transpose it anywhere on the keyboard with a single note -- in other words, you can dramatically alter the sound of a sequence on the fly.

The upgrade also brings active step function that lets you add or remove steps from a sequence while you perform. You can control the arpeggiator's speed and gate time, too. And if you often like to revert back to earlier settings, an original value view lets you see where those settings were and quickly dial your knobs back. The Minilogue XD should now be that much more useful, especially for live performances where you may need to alter sequences in short order.

Source: Korg, YouTube
