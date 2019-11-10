Microsoft AI helps diagnose cervical cancer faster

A framework for using the AI is now ready for an "internal preview" at SRL. It's not in use in the field just yet, then, but that's considerably better than other AI cancer screening methods that typically don't exist as more than experiments.

There's an incentive to put this into use quickly. TechCrunch noted that roughly 67,000 women die of cervical cancer in India each year, or more than a quarter of the deaths worldwide. At the same time, there's just a handful of doctors that can process pap smears and help women take action. SRL alone receives over 100,000 samples per year, and 98 percent of those are normal. The AI would let doctors focus on just the two percent of sampels that are problematic and help women start treatment sooner.