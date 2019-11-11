Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget/Igor Bonifacic
save
Save
share

Apple removes Instagram stalking app Like Patrol from the App Store

The Instagram creeping app violates Apple’s guidelines.
Marc DeAngelis
48m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget/Igor Bonifacic

Like Patrol -- an app that scrapes Instagram data to let users keep tabs on any Instagram account's interactions -- is in hot water. Instagram sent the app's developers a cease and desist notice last week for violating its terms of service, and on Saturday, Apple completely removed the service from the App Store. A quick search of the App Store confirms that it's no longer available as of this writing. According to CNET, Apple pulled Like Patrol after deciding it violated the App Store guidelines. Though it's not clear which rules were broken, it's a safe bet that they revolve around data collection and privacy violations.

Like Patrol takes the idea of Instagram's own "Following" tab -- which was disabled earlier this fall -- and makes it even more invasive. The app reports who a given user is interacting with, down to gender and attractiveness stats. Sergio Luis Quintero, the app's founder, said that the company intends to fight Instagram's cease and desist order, but that may be moot thanks to Apple's takedown; the App Store owner is the true gatekeeper in this situation.

Typically, when an app is taken down from the App Store, it can still be accessed by users who previously downloaded it. It's unclear whether or not existing Like Patrol users can still use the service. Even if they can, it sounds like the app's days are numbered.

Source: CNET
In this article: app store, apple, apps, facebook, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, instagram, like patrol, mobile, services, social media, stalking, stalking apps
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

WeWork may have found its new CEO: T-Mobile's John Legere

WeWork may have found its new CEO: T-Mobile's John Legere

View
Engadget's 2019 holiday gift guide is here!

Engadget's 2019 holiday gift guide is here!

View
Amazon says it'll roll out a new grocery store format next year

Amazon says it'll roll out a new grocery store format next year

View
The best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite accessories

The best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite accessories

View
Adidas abandons robot Speedfactories in Germany and the US

Adidas abandons robot Speedfactories in Germany and the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr