Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jon Fingas/Engadget
save
Save
share

Chrome web apps will soon tout desktop-like speed

You wouldn't even need internet access to load some web apps.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas/Engadget

If web apps are going to truly replace native apps, they'll need the near-instantaneous responsiveness of desktop apps. That appears to be on the horizon, thankfully. Google is unveiling Chrome tools that will help web apps run as quickly as their native counterparts, not to mention make them more usable offline. A newly introduce Web Bundles framework will let developers distribute fast-loading web apps through "any format," including USB drives -- you wouldn't even need to be online to start using an app. Background syncing and context indexing, meanwhile, will let apps "proactively" cache data to make sure it's quickly available whether or not you're connected.

Web Bundles are available now through an experimental flag in Chrome, while background syncing and content indexing are only available as "origin trials."

Other updates are more about offering native-like features. An SMS Receiver allows text-base two-factor authentication for secure sign-ins, while a contact picker and a native file system framework respectively help you share and save data more like you'd expect.

It's up to developers to make use of these technologies, so don't expect the web to change overnight. That's particularly true when many website creators may want software-agnostic web apps that work equally well on Firefox, Opera, Safari and other common browsers. If enough web app writers do embrace this, though, Chromebooks may be more viable for people used to the performance and convenience of apps on other platforms.

Source: Google
In this article: api, browser, chrome, developer, gear, google, internet, personal computing, personalcomputing, web, web app, web apps, web bundles
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

WeWork may have found its new CEO: T-Mobile's John Legere

WeWork may have found its new CEO: T-Mobile's John Legere

View
Engadget's 2019 holiday gift guide is here!

Engadget's 2019 holiday gift guide is here!

View
Amazon says it'll roll out a new grocery store format next year

Amazon says it'll roll out a new grocery store format next year

View
The best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite accessories

The best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite accessories

View
Adidas abandons robot Speedfactories in Germany and the US

Adidas abandons robot Speedfactories in Germany and the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr