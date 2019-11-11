DC Universe's flagship show 'Titans' renewed for third season

Whether or not it remains a DC Universe exclusive in the US is equally unclear. Doom Patrol received a second season, but it'll also be available on HBO Max -- a sign that WarnerMedia might not be comfortable with the show as a DCU-only title. If Titans goes the same route, that will cast further doubts on DCU's future. If nothing else, this could reassure comic book fans worried that Swamp Thing's cancellation hinted at a grim fate for other streaming DC shows.