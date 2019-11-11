Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney
Disney+ adds a few more Marvel movies to its list of day-one titles

Starting tomorrow, subscribers can watch 16 of 23 MCU flicks.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
27m ago in Services
Disney

With tomorrow's launch of Disney+ just hours away, the newest entrant into the streaming wars has added just a little more incentive. Nearly a month ago a mammoth video and tweetstorm previewed "basically everything" coming to Disney+ at launch, but since then Disney dropped in surprise news that Avengers: Endgame will be available day one (earlier than expected), and now it has filled out the MCU lineup with a total of 16 out of 23 movies.

You can expect to see Captain America: The First Avenger, Iron Man 2, Thor, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 all available on Disney+ once the service goes live, along with other selections from the archives and the first episodes of launch day originals like The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical Series or live-action Lady and the Tramp.

That's all in addition to Endgame, plus Marvel flicks that appeared in the earlier list: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain Marvel. Missing MCU movies include Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp, which are currently streaming on Netflix per their earlier deal, plus both Spider-Man movies and The Incredible Hulk. Disney+ starts streaming tomorrow, November 12th, at a price of $6.99 per month, $69.99 annually, or in a bundle with ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu for $12.99.

Source: Marvel.com
In this article: Disney, Disney Plus, entertainment, internet video, Marvel, MCU, Netflix, services, streaming
