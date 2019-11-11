Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: JHVEPhoto via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Google is reportedly gathering health data on millions of Americans

It has not informed patients or physicians.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
2h ago in Medicine
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

JHVEPhoto via Getty Images

Google is gathering detailed health record information from millions of Americans -- and it has not informed patients or doctors, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to WSJ, St. Louis-based Ascension, the second-largest health system in the US, is sharing lab results, diagnoses and hospitalization records, as well as health histories complete with patient names and dates of birth, with Google.

The effort has been dubbed "Project Nightingale," and a person familiar with the matter told WSJ that at least 150 Google employees have access to data on tens of millions of patients. Google is reportedly using the data to design new, AI-driven software.

While this may feel like an invasion of privacy, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) typically allows hospitals to share data with business partners, without telling patients, if that info is used to help the hospital provide healthcare. As companies like Google, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft try to make themselves relevant in the healthcare space, we'll likely see more of this. Let's hope they can at least keep patient records secure.

Engadget has reached out to Google for comment.

Source: The Wall Street Journal
In this article: ascension, data privacy, google, health, health records, healthcare, hippa, hospital, medical records, medicine, patient records, personal information, privacy, project nightingale, security, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon lets you connect Fire TV and Echo devices to create a home theater

Amazon lets you connect Fire TV and Echo devices to create a home theater

View
Apple removes Instagram stalking app Like Patrol from the App Store

Apple removes Instagram stalking app Like Patrol from the App Store

View
Chrome web apps will soon tout desktop-like speed

Chrome web apps will soon tout desktop-like speed

View
WeWork may have found its new CEO: T-Mobile's John Legere

WeWork may have found its new CEO: T-Mobile's John Legere

View
Engadget's 2019 holiday gift guide is here!

Engadget's 2019 holiday gift guide is here!

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr