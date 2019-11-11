The next iPad Pro may arrive in early 2020 with 3D sensors

The same leak also reiterated an earlier The Information report claiming that Apple plans to launch a mixed AR and VR headset in 2022 (possibly in 2021) followed by AR glasses in 2023. The earlier scoop suggested the headset would have high-res displays and a sophisticated AR experience that would let people walk in front of and behind AR objects.

This isn't great news if you were waiting for an updated iPad Pro. If accurate, the new slate would arrive roughly a year and a half after the current model. It does suggest the new Pro won't be just a mild refresh, though, so it might be an easier sell if you're itching for a high-end tablet and want a meaningful improvement.