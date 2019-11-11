Latest in Gear

Image credit: USA Today Sports / Reuters
save
Save
share

Nike's FlyEase technology hits the field with Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin

The one-handed closure technology is moving from basketball to football.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

USA Today Sports / Reuters

After developing FlyEase shoes based on Lebron and Jordan models, Nike has adapted its technology for zip-up basketball sneakers to a whole new sport: football. These unique cleats are made for a (so far) one-of-a-kind athlete -- Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin. Griffin is in his second season as an NFL player, but unlike many others on the field during Monday Night Football, he has one hand. His left hand did not fully develop due to amniotic band syndrome and was amputated at age four.

Similar to the FlyEase models we've seen before, the Shaquem Griffin FlyEase football cleat manages to create a heel entry that's easier to put on for someone with one hand, while maintaining the structure and stability needed to make the powerful moves of a pro football player. That way Griffin can focus on his game, and not his shoes, which are making their prime-time debut tonight against the 49ers.

Nike has created shoes for many extraordinary players, and this one has had the usual process of prototyping, fit tests and direct contact with Griffin to get the cleat game ready. In order to perform the way he needs it to, the company is referring to it as more of a "battle sock," where instead of using laces to adapt the fit to its wearer's foot, it tightens with a three-strap system that secures both sides, and a knit cuff at the top that stretches so he can get his foot into it quickly.

Shaquem Griffin FlyEase cleat

According to a Nike spokesperson, "We're really trying to create a natural extension of Shaquem's foot while still containing his foot over the plate because in reality, an NFL athlete is only looking for two things: augmented traction on the bottom of their foot and augmented protection around their foot."

Nike Penny IV

The lineage of the shoes and their technology tracks back further than just the LeBron VIII model that debuted in 2015, with elements of its wraparound strap seen in Penny Hardaway's iconic Penny IV sneakers more than two decades ago. And while the AJI High FlyEase took style and accessibility to a whole new level, putting these on the feet of a player expected to make key contributions in the bright lights of Monday Night Football does even more to highlight how everyone can be an athlete.

Edgar Alvarez contributed to this post.

In this article: Flyease, football, gear, Nike, Shaquem Griffin, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Chrome may shame slow-loading sites with 'speed badging'

Chrome may shame slow-loading sites with 'speed badging'

View
8BitDo turns the NES gamepad into a mouse

8BitDo turns the NES gamepad into a mouse

View
Google is reportedly gathering health data on millions of Americans

Google is reportedly gathering health data on millions of Americans

View
Amazon lets you connect Fire TV and Echo devices to create a home theater

Amazon lets you connect Fire TV and Echo devices to create a home theater

View
Apple removes Instagram stalking app Like Patrol from the App Store

Apple removes Instagram stalking app Like Patrol from the App Store

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr