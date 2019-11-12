Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon
save
Save
share

Amazon discounts the Echo Show 8 by $30 before it's available

The company is also offering discounted bundles.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Amazon

It looks like someone at Amazon missed the memo that Black Friday is at the end of November, not the start. Ahead of the Echo Show 8's release on November 21st, Amazon has discounted both the charcoal and sandstone models by $30, making them $100, instead of $130.

While not new, you can also get a discount on two pre-order bundles. For $170, instead of $220, you can buy the Echo Show 8 and 5 together. Alternatively, you can purchase the Echo Show 8 and Ring Indoor Camera for $160, instead of $190.

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch screen and borrows elements from both of Amazon's past smart displays. It features the same display and sound capabilities as the original Echo Show, and adds the camera shutter and form factor of the Echo Show 5. While we haven't had a chance to review the Echo Show 8 yet, we did like its smaller sibling a lot, giving it an 85 when we put it through the paces.

If you pre-ordered the Echo Show 8 when Amazon first announced it back at the end of September, we've reached out to the company to confirm you'll get it for $100, instead of $130.

Source: Amazon
In this article: alexa, amazon, echo show, echo show 5, echo show 8, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, home, smart display
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Twitch makes it easier for first-time streamers to get started

Twitch makes it easier for first-time streamers to get started

View
UEFA Champions League is coming to CBS All Access in 2021

UEFA Champions League is coming to CBS All Access in 2021

View
'Minecraft Earth' early access arrives in the US

'Minecraft Earth' early access arrives in the US

View
Netflix explains why its apps won't work on older TVs and set-top boxes

Netflix explains why its apps won't work on older TVs and set-top boxes

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr