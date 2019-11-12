Latest in Gear

Image credit: monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Amazon offers teachers a place to sell resources they create

The new Ignite platform is free to join, but Amazon will take a cut of sales.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images

Amazon has opened a storefront and publishing platform for people to buy and sell K-12 educational materials. People who create such resources can upload them for others to purchase.

The Ignite platform is invitation-only for now and free to join, but Amazon will take a 30 percent cut of sales and for items costing $2.99 or less, it'll shave off a 30-cent transaction fee. Once you've uploaded your original resources, Amazon will review them to "to help protect the rights of creators and ensure the best experience for our customers." They should hit Amazon's storefront within two business days.

If you're looking to buy resources, you can search for them by grade level, topic, resource type and other factors across areas such as math, social studies, technology, science and language arts. Amazon will offer previews of materials with its "look inside" feature, along with recommendations and customer reviews.

The materials could be a boon for teachers who've been looking to save time instead of having to forge their own educational resources. For those who craft the materials, Amazon suggests it's a way for them to "earn money for work you're already doing."

Of course, it isn't the only place educators can find lesson plans, worksheets, games and other materials online, but perhaps Amazon's hoping they'll pick up some other items from its colossal store at the same time (while, at the very least, making sure it gets a cut of resource sales). Meanwhile, the Amazon Inspire service, which debuted in 2016 to help educators find and share materials for free, is still active.

Source: Day One Blog, Amazon Ignite
In this article: amazon, amazon ignite, amazonignite, education, educational, educational materials, educationalmaterials, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, k-12, k12, lesson plans, lessonplans, worksheets
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Netflix explains why its apps won't work on older TVs and set-top boxes

Netflix explains why its apps won't work on older TVs and set-top boxes

View
Disney+ isn't working for some users on launch day

Disney+ isn't working for some users on launch day

View
Vape maker PAX launches PodID to explain what's in your cannabis oil

Vape maker PAX launches PodID to explain what's in your cannabis oil

View
How to buy sneakers for the hypebeast in your life

How to buy sneakers for the hypebeast in your life

View
Goldman will re-check Apple Card credit scores after sexism claims

Goldman will re-check Apple Card credit scores after sexism claims

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr