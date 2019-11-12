Apple may reveal its 16-inch MacBook Pro tomorrow

There's no mention of a corresponding update to the 13-inch model, although that's not surprising. Apple only just updated the smaller laptop in July -- it's a bit soon for a refresh, let alone a major one. And while Intel does have 10th-generation laptop chips, they're U- and Y-series chips meant largely for ultraportables rather than in-between systems like the higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro.

This wouldn't be the last Mac update of the year, though. A tipster claimed that Apple would ship the redesigned Mac Pro in December, just barely squeaking into Apple's promised fall release window. There's no more news to share on that front, although there's certainly a historical precedent for this when the iMac Pro shipped in mid-December 2017. One thing's for sure: Calvin Harris got a significant head start.