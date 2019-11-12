Disney+ isn't working for some users on launch day

The issue doesn't appear to be affecting everyone, but it's widespread enough that you can refresh Twitter every minute and see new complaints crop up every couple of seconds. According to Downdector, a website that tracks these types of outages, there have been some 8,000 reports of people being unable to connect to Disney's servers. Multiple Engadget staff have run into the error message as well.

If you've tried to play an online game at launch, you'll know that these types of issues crop up all the time when everyone tries to log in all at once. More often than not, they get resolved in short order as demand settles downs and new servers are brought online.

In fact, Disney said it expected exactly this type of issue to crop up. According to The Verge, the company's Kevin Mayer said last week, "there are always technology glitches. And you can always improve the technical performance of any service like this and we'll continue to do so. We haven't solved everything by any means." Disney attempted to anticipate some issues by conducting a soft-launch in the Netherlands, but if today proves anything, it's that a smooth launch at scale is tough.

It appears Disney has also delayed the launch of the service in Puerto Rico. The company had said it would launch there on November 12th, just like on the mainland, but it will now instead launch one week later on November 19th. It's not clear if today's issues are related to the delay.

We've reached out to Disney for comment and additional information about the error. We'll update this article when we hear back from the company.