Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Facebook is fixing a bug that turned on phone cameras

iOS users first noticed the glitch earlier this month.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
23m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Early this month, some Facebook users began to notice a glitch when they were using the iOS app. Users shared on Twitter that when they were watching videos or looking at photos, their cameras were activated behind the Facebook app, CNET reports. Facebook has acknowledged the bug and says it is submitting a fix to Apple today.

Some users said that when they viewed a video in full screen and then shrank it back, the app layout would shift slightly to the right. In the space on the left, you could see the phone's camera had been activated. CNET says it was able to replicate the issue.

Facebook says the bug was introduced when it fixed another issue -- the Facebook iOS app incorrectly launching in landscape mode -- in version 244. "We have seen no evidence of photos or video being uploaded due to this bug," a spokesperson told Engadget.

Needless to say, this doesn't help Facebook's image. The company has doubled down on its messages about privacy and security, and a bug like this could undermine the company's efforts to improve its reputation.

Facebook's full statement is below:

"We recently discovered that version 244 of the Facebook iOS app would incorrectly launch in landscape mode. In fixing that issue last week in v246 (launched on November 8th) we inadvertently introduced a bug that caused the app to partially navigate to the camera screen adjacent to News Feed when users tapped on photos. We have seen no evidence of photos or videos being uploaded due to this bug. We're submitting the fix for this to Apple today."

Via: CNET
Source: Facebook
In this article: app, bug, camera, cybersecurity, facebook, gear, internet, ios, mobile, photos, privacy, security, videos
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Amazon discounts the Echo Show 8 by $30 before it's available

Amazon discounts the Echo Show 8 by $30 before it's available

View
Twitch makes it easier for first-time streamers to get started

Twitch makes it easier for first-time streamers to get started

View
UEFA Champions League is coming to CBS All Access in 2021

UEFA Champions League is coming to CBS All Access in 2021

View
'Minecraft Earth' early access arrives in the US

'Minecraft Earth' early access arrives in the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr