'Minecraft Earth' early access arrives in the US

The US represents the tenth country to get early access. Much of the world is still out of the loop, then, although the developers have promised that expanded support is coming in the weeks ahead. Nonetheless, this is a major expansion. It hints that Microsoft and Mojang are increasingly comfortable with deploying Minecraft Earth in its current state, and that it might be just a matter of time before most countries have their chance to play.

Hey 🇺🇸United States, we found your Minecraft Earth invite, it was behind the couch this whole time! Welcome to early access!



More information at:

↣ https://t.co/8qME5ZSuAE ↢ pic.twitter.com/KffqyP0Pv6 — Minecraft Earth (@minecraftearth) November 12, 2019