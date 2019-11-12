'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie tries again with a new trailer

The new trailer -- which has received an outpouring of relieved gratitude from fans -- features an altogether less unsettling Sonic, with a properly-styled body, friendlier eyes and an absolutely normal mouth. The trailer is crammed full of highlights, showcasing what the movie has in store, and -- crucially -- it uses the OG Sonic music. If it's Paramount's attempt at an apology, then all is forgiven. The movie arrives in theaters on February 14th next year.