Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Disney+ gets every 'Star Wars' movie in 4K, Dolby Vision and Atmos

Yes, even the original trilogy.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

We knew Disney+ would be the new home of Star Wars ever since the service was announced, but Disney kept an interesting nugget secret until now. The entire Star Wars series, including the original trilogy and much-maligned prequels, has also been remastered in 4K with Dolby Vision and Atmos support, delivering the clearest look at the twin suns of Tatooine yet. So now, even physical media purists will have a reason to check out Disney+.

A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi all look pristine on Disney+, based on my time with a demo setup. The image looks sharp and detailed, with no ugly edge enhancement and a healthy dose of film grain. The original trilogy certainly won't be a showcase for Dolby Vision HDR like The Last Jedi, but in the few scenes I glanced it, the technology allowed gave the image a bit more depth and nuance. And while I didn't get a chance to check out the immersive Dolby Atmos upgrade, I'm looking forward to some lengthy testing my home theater.

Star Wars 4K

Dolby and Disney reps didn't have many specific details to share about the Star Wars remaster, but that doesn't make it any less significant. The first two trilogies hit Blu-ray back in 2011, so it's been a while since they've been retouched. And while there have been rumors about a 4K boxset, that likely won't arrive until 2020. For now, Disney+ is your only source for 4K Star Wars.

Source: Disney+
In this article: 4K, A New Hope, av, Disney, Disney Plus, Dolby Vision, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, Lucasfilm, Return of the Jedi, Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, Ultra HD
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian'

What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian'

View
Disney+ adds a few more Marvel movies to its list of day-one titles

Disney+ adds a few more Marvel movies to its list of day-one titles

View
Xbox One test offers 'surprise' suggestions for what to play

Xbox One test offers 'surprise' suggestions for what to play

View
Facebook lets you get rid of those annoying notification dots

Facebook lets you get rid of those annoying notification dots

View
The next iPad Pro may arrive in early 2020 with 3D sensors

The next iPad Pro may arrive in early 2020 with 3D sensors

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr