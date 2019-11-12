Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney
What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian'

Also: 'Fallen Order,' 'Man in the High Castle' and 'The Crown.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
16m ago in AV
Disney

Another new week, another new streaming service. Disney+ is activating on the apps and services where it's available (iOS, Android, Roku, etc.) and bringing with it a ton of archived content from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and even The Simpsons. The highlight show is the one we've been waiting for, with Pedro Pascal starring as The Mandalorian. But it's not the only new show appearing this week.

Netflix's response to the new challenger includes new full season drops of The Toys That Made Us and The Crown, while Disney's series will give you one episode today, with new episodes added each Friday. Amazon, meanwhile, is release season four of The Man in the High Castle.

For gamers, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is this week's biggest name, and if you prefer to avoid subscribing to an extra service, Star Trek Discovery season two is available on Blu-ray, along with anniversary releases of Spirited Away and Heathers. In sports, the F1 season is moving along with action in Brazil. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Angry Birds Movie 2 (4K)
  • Spirited Away (Collector's Edition)
  • The Big Bang Theory (Complete Series collection + Final Season)
  • Heathers (30th Anniversary Edition)
  • The Daytrippers (Criterion)
  • Star Trek Discovery (S2)
  • Good Boys
  • The Nutty Professor Collection
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PC, PS4, Xbox One - 11/15)
  • Fractured Minds (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Doctor Who: The Edge of Time (PS VR, PC)
  • Pokémon Shield/Sword (Switch - 11/15)

Tuesday

  • Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Harvey Street Kids (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Mandalorian (series premiere), Disney+
  • Marvel Studios Expanding the Universe, Disney+
  • Marvel's Hero Project (series premiere), Disney+
  • Lady and the Tramp, Disney+
  • Noelle, Disney+
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum (series premiere), Disney+
  • Encore! (series premiere), Disney+
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (series premiere), Disney+
  • Forky Asks A Question (series premiere), Disney+
  • The Imagineering Story, Disney+
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
  • The American Game, ESPN, 8 PM
  • Bless This Mess, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Very Ralph, HBO, 9 PM
  • Arrow, CW, 9 PM
  • Empire, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Purge, USA, 9 PM
  • This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!, ABC, 10 PM
  • Treadstone, USA, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Castle Rock, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Maradona in Mexico, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Virtually History, YouTube, 3 AM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • The 53rd Annual Country Music Awards, ABC, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • The Preppy Murder (series premiere), AMC/Sundance, 9 PM
  • The Apollo, HBO, 9 PM
  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM
  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
  • NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
  • South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • American Horror Story (season finale), FX, 10 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
  • Cake (season finale), FXX, 10:30 PM
  • Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • The Stranded, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • North Carolina/Pitt college football, ESPN, 8 PM
  • Steelers/Browns, Fox, 8 PM
  • Perfect Harmony, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • The Preppy Murder, AMC/Sundance, 9 PM
  • Mysteries Decoded, CW, 9 PM
  • The Good Place , NBC, 9 PM
  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • How to Get Away With Murder, ABC, 10 PM
  • Mr Inbetween, FX, 10 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • The Club (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Dollface (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
  • The Toys That Made Us (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Yard: Part 2 (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Stranded, Netflix, 3 AM
  • See, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The Man in the High Castle, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Snoopy in Space, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Ghostwriter, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Helpsters, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The Morning Show, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Vagabond, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Llama Llama, Netflix, 3 AM
  • I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Earthquake Bird, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Klaus, Netflix, 3 AM
  • House Arrest, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Mandalorian (series premiere), Disney+
  • Marvel's Hero Project , Disney+
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Disney+
  • Encore!, Disney+
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+
  • Forky Asks A Question, Disney+
  • Titans, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 8 PM
  • A Daughter's Plan to Kill, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Preppy Murder (Season finale), AMC/Sundance, 9 PM
  • The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
  • In the Long Run, Starz, 10 PM
  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM
  • Comedy Central Presents Joe Kwaczala / Nore Davis, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • Black Jesus, Adult Swim, 12 AM

Saturday

  • LSU/Ole Miss college football, ESPN, 7 PM
  • Oklahoma/Baylor college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • UCLA/Utah college football, Fox, 8 PM
  • Christmas in Louisiana, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Blue Planet Now, BBC America, 9 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Harry Styles, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Crown (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • F1 Brazilian GP,
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • Bears/Rams, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • Dublin Murders, Starz, 8 PM
  • Ray Donovan (season premiere), Showtime, 8 PM
  • 2019 Soul Train Awards, BET, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • A Sweet Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Watchmen, HBO, 9 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
  • Godfather of Harlem, Epix, 9 PM
  • Poldark (series finale), PBS, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Uncensored, TV One, 9 PM
  • Leavenworth (season finale), Starz, 9 PM
  • Back to Life, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Silicon Valley, HBO, 10 PM
  • Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
  • Get Shorty (season finale), Epix, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • Mrs. Fletcher, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (season finale), HBO, 11 PM
  • Rick & Morty, Adult Swim, 11:30 PM
  • Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America, AMC, 12 AM

All times listed are ET.

av, Disney Plus, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, listings, MustSeeHdtv, The Mandalorian
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
