Latest in Gear

Image credit: Traeger
save
Save
share

Traeger WiFi grills monitor your wood pellet supply with an $80 sensor

Until now, the feature was reserved for the pricey Timberline Series.
Billy Steele
10m ago in Food and Drink
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Traeger

When Traeger debuted its 2019 lineup of grills, one feature reserved for most expensive models is a sensor that will help you avoid "pellet panic." It's a tool that monitors the amount of pellets in the grill's hopper and alerts you when you're running low. Or if you happen to have the grill on while you're at the store, you can check to see if you need to pick up a refill. It can be a handy thing if you're doing longer cooks where you might not be near the grill the entire time. Starting today, Traeger is offering the same feature on the more affordable Pro and Ironwood Series models with an $80 upgrade.

Gallery: Traeger Pellet Sensor | 4 Photos

4

Traeger's pellet sensor is easy to install. Once you've drained the hopper, you only need to remove a rubber plug and two screws. From there, you connect the sensor to a plug, tuck in the wires and mount the accessory in place. Your grill should automatically detect the sensor, which will display the pellet level as a percentage in both the on-grill menu and the Trager app. The info is sent to your mobile device alongside temperature and other grill details. And when you're running low on pellets, the sensor will send an alert to let you know its time for a refill.

The pellet sensor only works with the 2019 Pro Series and Ironwood grills that have Traeger's D2 WiFire system onboard. More specifically, that's the Pro 575, Pro 780, Ironwood 650 and Ironwood 885. If you have an older Pro Series grill or the 2018 Timberline, this won't work with those models.

Source: Traeger
In this article: barbecue, barbeque, bbq, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gear, grilling, grills, home, ironwood, pellet sensor, pro series, smoker, traeger, traeger grills
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Intel unveils its first chips built for AI in the cloud

Intel unveils its first chips built for AI in the cloud

View
Disney+ cuts off 'Simpsons' jokes with widescreen episodes

Disney+ cuts off 'Simpsons' jokes with widescreen episodes

View
Apple may reveal its 16-inch MacBook Pro tomorrow

Apple may reveal its 16-inch MacBook Pro tomorrow

View
Elon Musk: Berlin 'gigafactory' will build Teslas starting with the Model Y

Elon Musk: Berlin 'gigafactory' will build Teslas starting with the Model Y

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr