Latest in Gear

Image credit: Twitter
save
Save
share

Twitter makes it easier to follow things you like

You can now start following topics on Twitter.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago in Internet
Comments
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Twitter

The accounts you follow on Twitter may not be the only ones talking about things that interest you, and the social network is giving you easy way to find them. Twitter has started rolling out the ability to follow topics, so you don't have to obsessively check relevant hashtags in the middle of an event anymore. When the feature goes live for your account, Twitter will ask if you want to "See more about this Topic" right in your timeline, depending on the accounts you follow, and in Search, based on what your query was. It may not be available for all types of subjects yet, but it sounds like Twitter plans to expand its availability over the coming months.

The company's announcement says following topics will show you tweets "from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans or just tend to talk about that thing a lot on Twitter." It looks like you'll see those tweets in your timeline, and they're marked so you know you didn't accidentally follow random accounts. Unfortunately, it's still not clear if the platform will ensure that you won't get low-quality tweets that are only slightly connected to the subject you want to monitor.

You'll also be able to manage topics from your menu or your timeline. From there, you can unfollow topics or find new ones to track.

Twitter

Source: Twitter
In this article: gear, internet, mobile, social media, topics, Twitter
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple TV+'s head of scripted and unscripted shows has left the company

Apple TV+'s head of scripted and unscripted shows has left the company

View
Snap Spectacles 3 review: A better, more sophisticated novelty

Snap Spectacles 3 review: A better, more sophisticated novelty

View
Disney+ has arrived, here's everything you need to know

Disney+ has arrived, here's everything you need to know

View
Disney+ gets every 'Star Wars' movie in 4K, Dolby Vision and Atmos

Disney+ gets every 'Star Wars' movie in 4K, Dolby Vision and Atmos

View
What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian'

What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr