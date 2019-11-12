Twitter makes it easier to follow things you like

The accounts you follow on Twitter may not be the only ones talking about things that interest you, and the social network is giving you easy way to find them. Twitter has started rolling out the ability to follow topics, so you don't have to obsessively check relevant hashtags in the middle of an event anymore. When the feature goes live for your account, Twitter will ask if you want to "See more about this Topic" right in your timeline, depending on the accounts you follow, and in Search, based on what your query was. It may not be available for all types of subjects yet, but it sounds like Twitter plans to expand its availability over the coming months.
Hot takes? Always. Hot topics? Brand new.— Twitter (@Twitter) November 11, 2019
Now you can follow specific topics to discover the Tweets you care about. pic.twitter.com/3tVBRFuTYd
The company's announcement says following topics will show you tweets "from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans or just tend to talk about that thing a lot on Twitter." It looks like you'll see those tweets in your timeline, and they're marked so you know you didn't accidentally follow random accounts. Unfortunately, it's still not clear if the platform will ensure that you won't get low-quality tweets that are only slightly connected to the subject you want to monitor.
You'll also be able to manage topics from your menu or your timeline. From there, you can unfollow topics or find new ones to track.