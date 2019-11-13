Adobe Lightroom for iPad and iOS will directly import photos

When you plug an SD card or drive into your Apple device (via dongle, of course), Lightroom will auto-detect the media. You can choose to import files individually or just dump the whole lot of them into your library. Once they've been transferred to Lightroom's library, the app will ask if you want to delete the source files on your external media. The correct answer is "no," but as an additional safeguard, the photos will also be automatically backed up to Creative Cloud, if you have that feature enabled.

This is just the latest feature Adobe has previewed -- there were several others revealed earlier this month that creatives can look forward to. At Adobe MAX, the company teased integrated streaming, automatically inserting people into photos, animating still images and more. While those updates won't be available for some time, directly importing images to Lightroom will be available by the end of the year.