Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple TV+ is now available on more Amazon Fire devices

And more are in the pipeline.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Services
Comments
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

If Apple is serious about claiming a piece of the streaming pie with Apple TV+, it's going to have to make sure its customers can access it without having to fork out for a bunch of new gear. That's why, overnight, Apple made the platform available on a number of new Amazon Fire devices.

Customers can now access Apple TV+ through the 2nd generation Fire TV Cube and 3rd generation Fire TV, which will let them watch Apple's new shows, movies and documentaries, as well as access their iTunes library. Before the year is out the Apple TV app will also be available on the Nebula Soundbar - Fire TV edition, while the app and streaming service will arrive on JVC Fire TVs early next year.

Apple has done a pretty good job of getting its TV app out to the masses, considering how recently it launched. It's already available on select smart TVs and a number of dongles, such as the Fire TV Stick and Roku, and its standalone TV box has performed well, too. It's got a little way before it's as widely accessible as the likes of Netflix or Hulu, but if the company is serious about making a go of streaming -- which it certainly appears to be -- it won't be long before you'll be able to get it everywhere.

In this article: amazon, apple, Apple TV+, av, Cube, entertainment, Fire, gear, services, Stick, streaming, TV
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The Morning After: More 16-inch MacBook Pro rumors

The Morning After: More 16-inch MacBook Pro rumors

View
Netflix UK offers the first episode of 'The Crown' season 3 for free

Netflix UK offers the first episode of 'The Crown' season 3 for free

View
Nike will no longer sell its shoes and apparel on Amazon

Nike will no longer sell its shoes and apparel on Amazon

View
Japan's Hayabusa2 is returning to Earth with asteroid samples

Japan's Hayabusa2 is returning to Earth with asteroid samples

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr