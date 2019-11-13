Netflix and Nickelodeon team up to take on Disney+

The deal might make you wonder why Viacom-owned Nickelodeon is partnering with Netflix when Viacom has its own streaming service and is in the process of merging with CBS, which also has its own streaming service. Chances are, Netflix is funding a good portion of the production costs, and it's undoubtedly a move to challenge Disney+, which just launched yesterday.

We do know that Nickelodeon has been working on new content, like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and Blue's Clues remake. While we wait for more details, we can hope for a Rugrats (even-more) All Grown Up! series. And if you want to catch up on the classics, you can always stream them on VRV.