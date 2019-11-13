Netflix and Nickelodeon team up to take on Disney+

Nickelodeon and Netflix just announced a multi-year deal to produce original animated content based on the Nickelodeon library and new characters. The details are still vague, but the companies have previously worked together to bring us Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus and Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling and promised a "reimagined," live-action Avatar series.
The deal might make you wonder why Viacom-owned Nickelodeon is partnering with Netflix when Viacom has its own streaming service and is in the process of merging with CBS, which also has its own streaming service. Chances are, Netflix is funding a good portion of the production costs, and it's undoubtedly a move to challenge Disney+, which just launched yesterday.
We do know that Nickelodeon has been working on new content, like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and Blue's Clues remake. While we wait for more details, we can hope for a Rugrats (even-more) All Grown Up! series. And if you want to catch up on the classics, you can always stream them on VRV.