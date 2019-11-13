Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix/Nickelodeon
save
Save
share

Netflix and Nickelodeon team up to take on Disney+

They've signed a multi-year deal to produce original shows and films.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Netflix/Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon and Netflix just announced a multi-year deal to produce original animated content based on the Nickelodeon library and new characters. The details are still vague, but the companies have previously worked together to bring us Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus and Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling and promised a "reimagined," live-action Avatar series.

The deal might make you wonder why Viacom-owned Nickelodeon is partnering with Netflix when Viacom has its own streaming service and is in the process of merging with CBS, which also has its own streaming service. Chances are, Netflix is funding a good portion of the production costs, and it's undoubtedly a move to challenge Disney+, which just launched yesterday.

We do know that Nickelodeon has been working on new content, like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and Blue's Clues remake. While we wait for more details, we can hope for a Rugrats (even-more) All Grown Up! series. And if you want to catch up on the classics, you can always stream them on VRV.

In this article: animated, av, deal, entertainment, films, internet, netflix, nickelodeon, original content, series, streaming, streaming tv, viacom
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Brave says 8.7 million people use its privacy-focused browser every month

Brave says 8.7 million people use its privacy-focused browser every month

View
The legal battle over 3D-printed guns is far from over

The legal battle over 3D-printed guns is far from over

View
Microsoft begins rolling out its Windows 10 November update

Microsoft begins rolling out its Windows 10 November update

View
Google wants to be your new bank

Google wants to be your new bank

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr