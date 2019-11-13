Snapchat's latest Portal Lens takes you to a Gucci-filled beach

The augmented reality Portal Lens opens a psychedelic gateway to the virtual destination. A Gucci spokesperson says the Lens goes with the brand's Gift Giving campaign, which was photographed and directed by Harmony Korine and which was launched a few days ago. Like the campaign's name implies, the Lens features a lot of holiday-themed AR elements, including a huge Christmas tree with gifts smack dab in the middle of the beach, palm trees raining candy canes and a snowman made of sand.

You can access the Gucci lens anywhere you are in the world by looking for it in the Lens Carousel or through its Snapcode below.