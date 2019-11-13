Spotify's Magic Leap app lets you virtually pin music on the wall

Spotify is also the first app on Magic Leap to take advantage of the platform's Background Music Service (BMS) API, allowing you to continue listening to music even when you switch to another app. Additionally, because the headset experience is integrated with Spotify's other apps on mobile and desktop, you don't need to take off the headset to play different songs or albums.

The fact that Spotify is now available on Magic Leap's headset probably won't help the company sell more of its pricey devices, but for those who already own one, it's a nice addition.