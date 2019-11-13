Verizon is giving away Android TV boxes to home 5G subscribers

Really, the pricing is the hook. The Stream TV costs $70 by itself, but is included with 5G Home service. The stand-alone option isn't the affordable way to stream 4K in any form (Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K costs $50), but it's hard to object to receiving one with your internet access -- you can take advantage of that fixed wireless without having to shop for extra hardware. Just don't expect this hardware to be an absolute media powerhouse.