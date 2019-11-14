Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Dontnod Entertainment
'Life is Strange' dev's upcoming game centers on twins and trans identity

All three chapters of Dontnod's 'Tell Me Why' arrive next summer.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
28m ago in AV
Dontnod Entertainment

Dontnod Entertainment has more than Twin Mirror on its slate for next year. At X019, Xbox Games Studios announced the Life is Strange developer is working on another narrative adventure title for 2020 called Tell Me Why. You'll play as twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan, who try to untangle their childhood memories while a mystery plays out in small-town Alaska.

"The core mechanic of the game is the special bond Tyler and Alyson share and is also a theme strongly anchored into the Dontnod storytelling approach," Tell Me Why game director Florent Guillaume said in an Xbox blog post. "Over the course of the story, players will explore the identical twins' different memories of key events and choose which memory to believe. Ultimately, the choices players make determine the strength of the twins' bond -- and the future course of their lives."

Notably, Microsoft and Dontnod say Tell Me Why is the first game from a major studio and publisher to have a transgender person as a playable hero. Dontnod and Microsoft worked with LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization GLAAD to make sure Tyler authentically reflects the trans experience and is a fully-rounded character.

Tell Me Why is coming to Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, Xbox Game Pass and Steam. All three episodes will drop next summer.

